"I'm not gonna sit back and take this f*cking sh*t - Tony Khan takes a shot at WWE for counter-programming following AEW All Out 2022

Tony Khan refutes the fact WWE booked two events during AEW All Out weekend being a coincidence.

It was a weekend for wrestling fans to relish. Major UK event Clash at the Castle dominated on Saturday before NXT Worlds Collide and AEW All Out closed out Sunday.

That being said, not everyone enjoyed WWE's seeming counter-programming against AEW. Tony Khan made it clear that he saw no coincidence in his rival promotion's strategy:

"There's a big difference between this year and last year. We were the first professional wrestling show and the only professional wrestling show on Labor Day weekend last year, and we were the third professional wrestling show of the weekend this year. I don't think that's a coincidence." (H/T Wrestling Observer)

He further drew comparisons between himself and Jim Crockett Promotions, who often found themselves counter-programmed by WWE in the 80s.

"When I compared myself to Jim Crockett Promotions this weekend, I think I got a taste of the same medicine Jim Crockett Promotions took, but I have a lot more f*cking money than Jim Crockett did... I'm serious. I'm not gonna sit back and take this f*cking sh*t."

Defiantly, Khan claimed to have had more money than Jim Crockett and affirmed he would not be an easy ride.

Tony Khan explained he hasn't felt the love from WWE

TK also spoke about his interactions with his rival promotion. While he explained that although he has held an olive branch out and been nice on occasion, he hasn't felt the reciprocity he expected:

"I've had a number of interactions with [WWE]," said Khan. "I've said a lot of nice stuff, and I don't regret saying nice stuff because I'm super honest about pro wrestling. And when I saw good stuff there, I'll be the first to say it. I am just not feeling the same love. I don't want to get into it. I just haven't felt the same reciprocation from them."

AEW has developed a reputation for working with other promotions, even hosting their own joint-promoted event with NJPW, Forbidden Door. In 2021, AEW featured its very own inter-promotional saga, as Kenny Omega captured the IMPACT World title alongside the All-Elite and AAA World Championships.

