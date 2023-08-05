"AEW backstage is a mess," says WWE veteran after latest controversy under Tony Khan's leadership (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran commented on a recent controversy around AEW and its supposed backstage politics. The legend in question is Dutch Mantell.

Recently, in an interview with Fightful, Canadian professional wrestler Lufisto opened up about her experience in the short time she competed in AEW. She stated that the promotion did not treat her well and insinuated that it was because she was the one person without an official contract.

One of the wrestlers she mentioned that may have been the reason for the controversy was former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho.

In a recent episode of Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the situation. He wanted Tony Khan to take control of his company and stated that the backstage was a mess.

“I don’t know how you can do that in a minute, it can be done, I’m sure. But I don’t think she got any instruction and not a lot of direction, so she was flying blind. So, I’m not gonna blame her, nor am I going to blame the AEW backstage personnel. Because I think, my personal opinion is that the AEW backstage is a mess. I don’t think there’s… Once it leaves Tony’s hands and he delegates all these other representatives to pick up what needs to be done. I think it’s a… I don’t think nobody knows… the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing," Dutch Mantell said. [06:58 - 07:49]

WWE star Bayley and FTR's Dax Harwood supported AEW's Ruby Soho in light of the controversy

After the interview with Fightful went viral, Ruby Soho took to Twitter to open up about the situation. She denied the claims and requested that the fans shouldn't believe anything and everything that hit the spotlight.

Following her statement, Dax Harwood shared his thoughts. He backed Soho and claimed that Soho was one of the nicest people he had ever met.

"Legit have never met someone more genuine, honest, and sweet as you. The wrestling world doesn’t not deserve someone as good as you. We’re lucky," Dax Harwood tweeted.

WWE Superstar Bayley seconded that statement and mentioned that both Tamina and Soho compete with each other for the nicest person award.

"You should see her vs Tamina for the nicest person in the world award, and it’s always a draw…it’s soooooo annoying," Bayley tweeted.

Multiple stars like MJF and Madison Rayne also tweeted supporting Soho.

