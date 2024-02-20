AEW is “bad for the industry” for one particular reason, according to Eric Bischoff

The former WCW Senior Vice President and WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff, feels that AEW is harming the wrestling industry at the moment due to one particular reason.

All Elite Wrestling arrived on the pro wrestling scene just nearly five years ago. In such a short span of time, the Jacksonville-based company's President, Tony Khan, and others managed to take it to the next level and it is now considered one of the major wrestling promotions apart from WWE.

However, the Jacksonville-based promotion has been facing so much criticism lately for some of the negatives in terms of booking and also the profane content on TV. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff explained how AEW was bad for the pro wrestling industry currently, while also pointing out Scott D'Amore's departure from TNA Wrestling.

While speaking on the Strictly Business podcast recently, Bischoff stated:

"Right now, AEW is proving to be bad for the industry, in particular being bad for [TNA Wrestling] and people like Scott D'Amore. It's a little bit like too much blood and pushing the envelope in terms of content. If you're going over the top in content wrestling, everyone will tune in and see it and they may even enjoy it but advertisers may not, and if you rely on that strategy too heavily, you begin to turn advertisers away from the product." [H/T WrestlingINC]

What the future has in store for Tony Khan's promotion remains to be seen.

Eric Bischoff feels AEW is quickly becoming TNA Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently made the comment that AEW was on its way to becoming TNA Wrestling and explained the supporting reason for it. While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast recently, Bischoff stated:

“I made the comment; I’m going to make it again. AEW is quickly becoming TNA. And I got nearly a million views on that comment, and out of the probably half-million responses, everybody buried my comment and me along with it. But this is a perfect example of what I meant. We’ve seen so many big names come into AEW. Pick one. Let’s put CM Punk off to the side. Pick any other one, and the net-net impact on the growth of the business, other than selling t-shirts, has been zip. Nada."

Bischoff has been critical of Tony Khan's promotion a lot in the past and received a lot of backlash as well. Only time will tell how the Jacksonville-based promotion responds to the above analysis.

