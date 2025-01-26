AEW bashed by controversial WCW veteran, claims Tony Khan's company "blocked" him

A WCW veteran has just bashed AEW and its way of working with talent. He also claimed that Tony Khan's company had blocked him on social media.

Disco Inferno is the latest to take shots at AEW. During the company's initial days, AEW was well-received by the fans. However, in recent years, the promotion has come under fire for various reasons. Despite claiming to be the promotion where the best wrestle, AEW hasn't seemingly reflected that in recent years, especially on social media.

The company has previously posted clips from televised matches which haven't painted them in the best light. Last year, when Toni Storm faced off against Saraya, the two women were involved in an embarrassing spot. The Jacksonville-based promotion thought it would be a good idea to post that clip on the social media account.

The same thing happened a couple of weeks ago when Dax Harwood faced Chris Jericho on the January 11 episode of Collision. Jericho and Dax were involved in an embarrassing spot that the company posted on social media.

WCW veteran Disco Inferno has now called AEW out on social media for posting clips that show that Tony Khan's promotion is not where the best wrestle. He also claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion has blocked him.

"Who runs the @AEW social media account? Not only do they block me, but they are posting spots from matches that aren't exactly good for promoting the 'Where The Best Wrestle' slogan."

Marshall Von Erich recently came to Tony Khan's defense amid backstage drama

AEW's backstage scenes have always been a topic of hot discussion in recent years. Backstage turmoil has been something Tony Khan and AEW have not been able to overcome.

The first reports of backstage problems came into the limelight when CM Punk got involved in a fight with The Elite. Even after Punk left the promotion, things haven't supposedly gotten better backstage. Last year, Britt Baker was involved in a backstage confrontation with MJF. Many fans and critics have been quick to point the finger at Tony for these issues.

Speaking on The Claw Pod, Marshall Von Erich came to his boss' defense and said that Tony is a fighter who never gives up. He also claimed that AEW was in a good place despite the recent setbacks.

"I think Tony's a fighter and he has something to prove, which is really, really exciting to be on his team," Marshall said. "He definitely has a lot of naysayers - people, you know, which you're going to have - people that take risks, that's the position they're in. It's easy to feel safe behind a keyboard... Sink or swim, I think Tony is swimming along just fine and AEW is in a good place." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan and AEW will be able to improve their reputation over such reports in the future.

