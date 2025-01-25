"I think Tony's a fighter" - Popular stars defend Tony Khan amid rumors of backstage turmoil in AEW

AEW continues to generate discussions among wrestling fans as speculation regarding backstage unrest and audience dissatisfaction over the television product keeps brewing. However, The Von Erichs have seemingly voiced the belief that the company is moving ahead and in reliable hands with Tony Khan.

Marshall and Ross Von Erich proudly carry on their family's distinguished legacy in the squared circle. Their career began in 2012, and led them across multiple promotions including Pro Wrestling NOAH, TNA, and MLW. The duo made their first AEW appearance in 2023, teaming with Orange Cassidy on Rampage: Winter is Coming. They also had a successful three-match run in Ring of Honor that same month.

The Von Erichs returned to All Elite programming last year, winning the ROH World Six-Man Tag Titles at Battle of the Belts XI alongside Dustin Rhodes. The brothers and The Natural competed in several bouts in ROH subsequently, although they have been missing from action on both the Tony Khan-run promotions for some time now owing to a pec injury sustained by Marshall.

On a recent edition of their podcast The Claw Pod, the younger Von Eric sibling acknowledged Tony Khan's efforts to push AEW towards greater success, insisting that the company is performing well.

"I think Tony's a fighter and he has something to prove, which is really, really exciting to be on his team," Marshall said. "He definitely has a lot of naysayers – people, you know, which you're going to have – people that take risks, that's the position they're in. It's easy to feel safe behind a keyboard... Sink or swim, I think Tony is swimming along just fine and AEW is in a good place." [H/T, Wrestling Inc]

Ross Von Erich, on his part, expressed optimism with respect to the promotion bagging a streaming deal with MAX through their new media rights agreement with WBD.

"There's really no formula, I think," he said. "This was obviously a big step for them, and man, so exciting."

Marshall revealed earlier this month that he had been "100%" cleared to return.

The Von Erichs want to appear at AEW All In Texas

Breaking the tradition of the past two years, All Elite Wrestling will host the 2025 edition of All In at Texas on July 12. The Von Erichs, who are natives of the Lone Star State, seemingly suggested their interest in appearing at the aforementioned pay-per-view earlier this month on their podcast.

"No [laughs], I don’t have that. I wish I did. We’re waiting for our schedules. But AEW should be going to Texas soon, and I don’t think they’ll forget us. I hope not," Marshall Von Erich said. [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen when the Von Erich brothers will be seen next in the Jacksonville-based company.

