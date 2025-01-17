"I don't think they'll forget us" - 3rd generation tag team teases huge AEW return

A popular 3rd generation tag team hasn't competed in the past few months. They are now set to make a huge AEW return.

The Von Erichs have recently become a regular feature on ROH TV. They captured the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles along with Dustin Rhodes. They have not looked back since then. The duo of Marshall and Ross Von Erich even signed with AEW recently. However, their run had to be put on hold temporarily after Marshall suffered a pec injury in September 2024, putting them on the sidelines. However, he has since recovered and is looking to return to the ring.

During a recent interview on The Claw Pod, this ROH duo was asked about their return to the ring. Marshall replied that they have been waiting to receive their scheduled dates and also seemed hopeful about competing at All In this year:

"No [laughs], I don’t have that. I wish I did. We’re waiting for our schedules. But AEW should be going to Texas soon, and I don’t think they’ll forget us. I hope not," Marshall Von Erich said. [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes gives his thoughts on Dustin Rhodes teaming up with AEW stars The Von Erichs

Dustin Rhodes has been around the wrestling business for a very long time. He has managed to revive his career since he started making regular appearances on ROH TV. He even formed a trio with The Von Erichs. Together, they won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Given that Dustin is Cody Rhodes' brother, the latter had something to say about this union.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes is happy to see his brother team up with The Von Erichs. He also admitted how much he loves Kevin Von Erich:

"Dustin doing the spot with the Von Erichs was so cool. I have such a love for the Von Erichs. I don’t think Kevin knows this, but I studied Kevin, I watched Kevin, I was so fascinated by Kevin Von Erich. To see his kids and Dustin, it was very touching," Cody Rhodes said.

It will be interesting to see if The Von Erichs will also feature prominently on Dynamite in the future.

