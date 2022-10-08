AEW Battle of the Belts IV Results: FTR and promising tag team in high-intensity encounter; Record-breaking streak continues; Massive return

AEW held the latest edition of the Battle of the Belts specials at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. It featured three title matches, with FTR headlining the show against The Gates of Agony.

Toa Liona and Kaun recently made their return to AEW programming following Wardlow's TNT Championship match against Brian Cage on Dynamite. The duo attacked Mr. Mayhem before Samoa Joe made the save. FTR also appeared to even the odds against The Embassy, leading to the ROH Tag Team Title match at Battle of the Belts.

The match between the two teams was a high-intensity affair at the special show. FTR overcame their opponents after hitting the Big Rig finisher on Liona before Dax Harwood got the pinfall with a backslide.

Post-match, The Gates of Agony launched an attack on FTR, and Brian Cage also joined his stablemates. Wardlow came out to make the save, but he was outnumbered by The Embassy. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe eventually appeared and chased the heels away.

What else went down at AEW Battle of the Belts IV?

The show started with a hard-hitting match between All-Atlantic Champion PAC and Trent Beretta. The latter came close to winning the gold on a few occasions, but The Bastard emerged victorious after using the hammer on his challenger and hitting a suplex for the pinfall.

Post-match, Orange Cassidy made his return and attacked PAC before security hauled him away from the All-Atlantic Champion.

The night's second bout featured record-breaking TBS Champion Jade Cargill in action against Willow Nightingale. After a decent back-and-forth between the two stars, Cargill retained her title after hitting the Jaded on Nightingale.

Post-match, Vickie Guerrero appeared out of nowhere with her infamous "Excuse Me" catchphrase. Nyla Rose then stole the TBS Championship as The Baddies chased her to the backstage area.

The overall results from Battle of the Belts IV are as follows:

PAC def. Trent Beretta (All-Atlantic Championship match)

Jade Cargill def. Willow Nightingale (TBS Championship match)

FTR def. The Gates of Agony (ROH Tag Team Championship match)

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for all these major champions in the coming weeks.

