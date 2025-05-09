AEW Beach Break announcement: Top star returning from broken ankle injury to face Toni Storm

A top star has been announced for a match against Toni Storm after returning from an ankle injury. The star had been out of action for several months due to the injury.
The top star, Skye Blue, is finally set to return inside the squared circle after being out for months due to an ankle injury. Her last match was against Hikaru Shida in July 2024, where she suffered the injury, and the match had to be called off. Blue is finally returning for a major match next Wednesday on Dynamite: Beach Break.
AEW Beach Break week for this year already has a stacked match card with the World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe inside a steel cage, including other major segments and matches. Meanwhile, Toni Storm has been announced for a four-way Women's World title eliminator match as well.
One of the competitors, along with Storm in the four-way match has been announced to be Skye Blue. Furthermore, two more competitors are yet to included in the bout. The announcement was made during the most recent episode of Collision.
Toni Storm claims to be a better champion than Mercedes Mone
Toni Storm believes she is better than the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. While Storm continues to climb the ladder of greatness as the Women's World Champion, some might argue that Mercedes has been a more dominant champion over the past year.
During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, The Timeless One claimed that she is a better champion than not only 'The CEO' but any other champion:
"Obviously, I am a better champion than not just Mercedes, but any kind of champion. Number one, that can’t possibly be a question."
Moreover, Storm continues to be on top of the AEW women's division, while Mercedes dominates with the TBS Title. Only time will tell when the two will cross paths in the ring.