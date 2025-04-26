AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm makes huge claim; Mercedes Mone might not be happy

Toni Storm is riding high as AEW Women's World Champion. The "Timeless" star recently claimed that no other champion can compare to her, and that includes Mercedes Mone.

Meanwhile, the reigning TBS Champion is set to face off with Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing on May 25, with the winner getting a shot at Toni Storm's title at All In Texas. Tension has been rising between Storm and The CEO lately, and the AEW Women's World Champion has now stoked the flames once again.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, "Timeless" Toni Storm claimed she was a better champion than Mercedes Mone. But that wasn't enough for Storm, who went on to claim that she was better than any other champion:

"Obviously, I am a better champion than not just Mercedes, but any kind of champion. Number one, that can’t possibly be a question." [H/T Ringside News]

Check out her comments in the video below:

Storm may have a point, seeing as she's currently on her record fourth reign as AEW Women's World Champion. However, Mercedes Mone is still undefeated in All Elite Wrestling and holds several other titles on top of her TBS Championship.

Toni Storm threatens to put Mercedes Mone in "recession"

Mercedes Mone has a thing about money. She even calls herself The CEO, but "Timeless" Toni Storm has threatened to drain her accounts if they clash.

As of now, Jamie Hayter is the only one standing in Mone's way of challenging Storm for her AEW Women's World Championship, and many fans believe the two champions will lock horns at All In Texas on July 12.

If that happens, Storm has promised to drain the CEO's 401k and put her in recession:

“Our CEO. What an unfortunate nickname. I will drain your 401k and put you so deep in a recession, you’ll have to drink my bath water," Storm said on a recent episode of Collision.

Mone and Storm have shared the ring a few times in the past, but they've never faced off in a singles match. Whether The CEO will be the one to end the Timeless star's reign remains to be seen.

