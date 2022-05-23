"He could sue them" - Wrestling veteran blasts AEW for Bryan Danielson's freak accident on Rampage

Wrestling Veteran Jim Cornette recently bashed AEW over Bryan Danielson's incident in the ring during Rampage.

The American Dragon and his teammate Jon Moxley were attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society after they beat Dante Martin and Matt Sydal in the main event of Rampage. Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz joined the chaos as a brawl broke out. During this entire ordeal, Danielson's leg was stuck between the ring and the entrance ramp.

Speaking on the The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE Personality stated that Bryan was lucky not to tear his knee or suffer any other injury. He added that if that were the case, he could have sued Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for ending his career.

Here's what Cornette had to say:

"Bryan's lucky that he didn't tear his knee or snap the lower leg bone. If he would have fallen another way, it could have been snap, crackle and pop. Then Tony's legal team would have something to worry about cause he could sue him for ending his career." [5:50-6:17]

Jim Cornette questioned where AEW get their equipment from

Speaking on the same edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette jokingly questioned if AEW are getting their equipment from 'Rings R Us'. He stated that he had never seen anyone get injured the way Cash Wheeler did back in July 2021 in a match against Santana and Ortiz where he ripped his arm and the way Bryan Danielson got his knee stuck last week on Rampage.

"What is it with their equipment in AEW, I have never seen anybody rip their arm open like Cash did on that turnbuckle hook. I have never seen anybody get stuck between the ramp and the ring like Danielson did. Are they getting their wrestling equipment at Ring 'R' Us or what?" [4:32-4:55]

It will be interesting to see if AEW will make some changes to their set to avoid such mishaps in the future.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will join forces with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society in an 'Anarchy in the Arena' match at Double or Nothing. Fans will have to tune in to see which team will come out on top.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and Jim Cornette Experience when using quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Neda Ali