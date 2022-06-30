AEW Blood And Guts Results: Crazy main event sees wrestlers thrown off cage, WWE legend takes shots at Jungle Boy's family

AEW Dynamite was headlined by the Blood and Guts match between Team Jericho Appreciation Society and Team Blackpool Combat Club. This year's Blood And Guts match definitely upped the ante from last year.

We also had Danhausen teaming up with two mystery partners as they took on Max Caster, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn. Orange Cassidy and Jade Cargill were also in action.

Read on for full AEW Blood And Guts results.

Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page (w/ Dan Lambert) on AEW Dynamite

Dan Lambert ran Orange Cassidy down on the mic before the match began. He then forced the referee to eject Trent and Chuck Taylor because they didn't have valid manager's licenses.

Ethan Page took Orange Cassidy down early, but he was back on his feet with a kip up. Cassidy with a hip toss followed by a tope suicida. This was followed by a crossbody from the top rope. Page took Cassidy down with a big boot, forcing him to roll outside.

Back in the ring, Page was in control at this stage. He took Orange down with a back elbow followed by a boot across the ribs. Cassidy went for a sunset flip, but Page blocked it. He went for the Ego's Edge, but Orange Cassidy countered with a hurricanrana. Cassidy headed to the to rope, but Dan Lambert caught his foot from ringside. Ethan Page then hit Orange with a powerslam for a nearfall.

Orange Cassidy hit back with the Stundog Millionaire followed by a spinning DDT. Dan Lambert got on the apron again. Cassidy with a feint, and he then grabbed Lambert's bottle of orange juice and took a swig. He then took Ethan Page down with a Orange Punch and a bodyslam for the win.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B

Christian Cage calls out Jungle Boy again on AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage was out next after the ad break. He told Tony Schiavone that he was sorry for what he said last week on AEW Dynamite about Jungle Boy's father. Cage added that he wished Jungle Boy's entire family was dead except his mother. Christian then introduced Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus vs. Serpentico on AEW Dynamite

Luchasaurus made short work of Serpentico, finishing off in a matter of seconds. He locked in a modified version of Jungle Boy's finisher, the Snape Trap, to pick up the win.

Result: Luchasaurus def. Serpentico on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: N/A

Max Caster, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. FTR and Danhausen on AEW Dynamite

Danhausen's mystery partners turned out to be none other than FTR. Cash Wheeler and Austin Gunn started things off with Gunn looking in control early on before Wheeler took him down with an atomic drop followed by an arm drag.

Danhausen came in as the legal man and was isolated by the heels during the commercial break. Caster and the Gunns continued trading tags and working Danhausen over. Caster tagged back in and worked Danhausen over in his team's corner.

The tag was finally made, and FTR hit German suplexes to both Austin and Colten Gunn. Harwood continued hitting Austin Gunn with three more German suplexes. Danhausen was back on the apron for the tag.

Danhausen came in as the legal man and hit Austin Gunn with a pump kick. Billy Gunn got on the apron for the distraction as Anthony Bowens got up from the wheelchair and ran into the ring. Bowens accidentally clocked Austin Gunn in the head with his crutch. Danhausen then covered Austin Gunn for the win.

Result: FTR and Danhausen def. Max Caster, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B

Austin Gunn wasn't happy after the match, but Billy Gunn physically reprimanded his son. Austin and Colten walked off as Billy Gunn remained in the ring with The Acclaimed.

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Leila Grey on AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill locked in a headlock right away before driving her knee into Leila Grey's midsection. A boot across the jaw from the champ. Cargill made short work of Grey, hitting her with the Jaded to pick up the win.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Leila Grey on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: N/A

Stokeley Hathaway took the mic after the match and said that Athena and Kris Statlander weren't being overlooked, but they were lazy.

Athena and Statlander ran out, but Leila Grey ended up taking Athena out, wanting to be a part of the Baddies, by the looks of it. She extended her hand to Stokeley Hathaway, but Jade rejected her proposal.

AEW Dynamite Main Event: Team JAS vs. Team Blackpool Combat Club (Blood N' Guts match)

Sammy Guevara and Claudio Castagnoli started things off for their teams. Castagnoli overpowered Guevara easily, forcing him back into the corner and taking him down with a chop. Castagnoli looked for his pop-up uppercut, but Guevara countered it with a cutter.

Guevara took his eye off the ball and Claudio started the Giant Swing.

Daniel Garcia in next

Luckily for Sammy, Daniel Garcia entered the ring at this moment and stopped Claudio a couple of swings in. Garcia and Guevara double-teamed Claudio briefly until the former WWE star hit a double snap suplex.

Wheeler Yuta in next

Yuta came in hot and hit both Garcia and Guevara with German suplexes. Castagnoli and Yuta took control for the time being.

Jake Hager in next

Wheeler Yuta leaped off the top rope at Jake Hager, who caught him in midair and slammed him into the mat. Claudio and Hager then came face to face and started trading right hands. Claudio hit a spinning elbow strike to take Hager down, but Garcia backed him up.

Together, the heels managed to overpower Claudio Castagnoli. Hager then sent Yuta crashing into the cage. Yuta hit back with a shotgun dropkick.

Jon Moxley came in next

The world champion came in next and tossed a chair at Hager's face. Moxley then raked Daniel Garcia across the face before laying into him with right hands. Claudio Castagnoli set up a chair in the ring, and Wheeler Yuta sent Sammy face first into it.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley took a fork and raked Garcia across the head, leaving him a bloody mess. Yuta then headed to the top rope and his a splash on Sammy Guevara.

Angelo Parker came in next

With the Blackpool Combat Club in control, Angelo Parker came in next. He did his best to run, but the BCC members eventually got a hold of him. Claudio hit Parker with a suplex, and Yuta followed with a Michinoku Driver.

Parker then ate a series of uppercuts and went right down. Jake Hager was back up and smashed Claudio with a steel chair across the foot. The JAS members took back control of the match until Ortiz came in.

Ortiz came in next

Ortiz turned the tide for his team, taking down Guevara and Parker with clotheslines. Moley took out a black bag and laid out shards of broken glass in the middle of one of the rings. Parker went right into the glass and started bleeding immediately. Mox then drove a piece of glass into Jake Hager's head.

Matt Minard came in next

Matt Minard briefly turned the tide for his team. JAS took complete control of the match. Moxley was bleeding profusely at this point, and Minard sent him face-first into the cage.

Santana came in next

Santana brought his barbed-wire baseball bat into the ring with him. Santana turned the tide for the BCC. Moxley took a wooden skewer and drove it into Minard's head. JAS were still in control as Yuta and Garcia started to trade right hands.

Chris Jericho came in next

Ortiz was all over Chris Jericho as soon as he came in. Yuta took down Minard before he was taken down by Jake Hager. Claudio Castagnoli then took out Hager.

Eddie Kingston came in

The bell rang after Eddie Kingston came in. He went right after Chris Jericho and clocked him with a kendo stick. Hager blindsided Kingston and sent him into the cage. A table was set up in the middle of the two rings.

Yuta and Moxley took Daniel Garcia down with a Doomsday Device. Kingston and Ortiz sent Hager crashing through the table with a powerbomb.

Claudio Castagnoli started to tear up one of the rings as Yuta and Moxley spread thumbtacks in the middle of the other ring. Moxley took Minard down with a bulldog choke. Jericho broke it up by throwing rubbing alcohol into Moxley's face and followed it up with a Judas Effect.

Jericho then took a handful of thumbtacks and rubbed it into Moxley's head. He followed it up with a DDT into the thumbtacks. Jericho then locked in the Liontamer, but it was broken up by Eddie Kingson.

Tay Conti stole the keys from the referee outside and opened the door. Ruby Soho ran out to take out Conti. Chris Jericho started to climb the cage, and Eddie Kingston followed. Eddie hit Jericho with the spinning back fist on the top of the cage. Sammy Guevara followed them up and took Kingston out briefly. The latter hit Sammy with a low blow before tossing him off the top of the cage.

Jericho and Kingston threw everything they had at each other in the top of the cage. Jericho eventually locked in the Liontamer on top of the cage, but Claudio Castagnoli climbed up and booted Jericho in the head.

Claudio then did the Giant Swing on Jericho on top of the cage. Minard also climbed up. Kingston and Jericho then locked submission holds on Jericho and Minard simultaneously. Minard was forced to tap out as the Blackpool Combat Club picked up the win.

Result: Team Blackpool Combat Club def. Team JAS on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: A+

Eddie Kingston was visibly unhappy that he didn't get to pick up the win for his team, and Claudio Castagnoli got it instead.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far