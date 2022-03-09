"Nobody wants to get their feelings hurt" - Jim Cornette points out one big issue with AEW's booking

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on AEW's booking process. Cornette took a shot at Tony Khan, saying that the latter tends to overthink his booking decisions.

In the March 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin and Sting were featured in a backstage promo, talking about their upcoming match at Revolution against Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO)

Cornette was upset about how Darby Allin and Sting were being put on Rampage instead of the main show Dynamite, where the duo have been featured in smaller segments.

"There's nobody to tell 'em, no, you s*ck, here's why, here's what to do about it, 'coz nobody wants to get their feelings hurt and then, they just go off and do their own sh*t." [from 1:59 - 2:09]

The former wrestling manager compared the situation to that of the "marks" who pretended to know everything about wrestling and created imaginary booking ideas that, in reality, made no sense, but no one was correcting them.

Darby Allin and Sting victorious at AEW Revolution 2022

Darby Allin and Sting, along with TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, defeated Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in a Tornado Trios match at Revolution 2022.

Allin made the finishing touches by executing a Coffin Drop on Hardy, while the 62-year old Hall of Famer defied his age by jumping from the arena balcony to take out Andrade.

After the said pay-per-view, Andrade's stooge Jose called out Darby, stating that he wanted a match with him after the latter took him out of the tornado tag match.

Allin and Sting are a formidable, fan-favorite duo right now, and Tony Khan should have concrete plans for them if the company wants the pairing to be successful.

