"It was a high-profile debut and he's a great wrestler" - Tony Khan praises AEW's latest signee after Revolution

Tony Khan has revealed quite a number of surprises in the first few months of 2022. The AEW President has already signed three new wrestlers as well as one new coach, one William Regal.

During AEW Revolution, Regal shocked and delighted fans when he stormed to the ring to break up the fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. The wrestling legend has signed with the company and will likely take on managerial and backstage roles as he's retired from in-ring competition.

But that wasn't Revolution's only surprise. Tony Schiavone made an announcement on the show that AEW had acquired a new star: Shane "Swerve" Strickland. Strickland will likely be remembered by WWE fans as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, where the star performed on NXT and later Smackdown.

During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that he has big plans for "Swerve" Strickland.

"[He] was somebody I was very surprised who would be released because he had done in the matches and segments I had seen and he was somebody I liked and I was looking to snap him up. Revolution, a night of great matches, would be a great stage for him to come out. it was a high-profile debut and he's a great wrestler. We have that many more dream matches in AEW." - Tony Khan said. (H/T: Fightful)

Tony Khan shared his side on Chavo Guerrero's departure from AEW during the media scrum

Recent indications are that Chavo Guerrero has been quietly removed from AEW, something a fan had to point out to him. In an interview with WrestlingInc, Chavo told his side of the story.

During Revolution's post-show media scrum, Tony Khan shared his side and stated that he owed Chavo a call:

“We went on and we’ve done a lot of great stuff, and I really liked him. I definitely owe him a phone call, but I was a little surprised to hear that. I do like him a lot, Chavo could walk in here right now and I would be very pleasant with him. But when I saw that, it was kind of like a busy week as we have a show every day," Khan said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

