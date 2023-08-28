AEW books Jon Moxley in a blockbuster title match at All Out pay-per-view

Following a gruesome Stadium Stampede match, Jon Moxley's match for AEW All Out, in less than a week's time, was just revealed during the media scrum post All In. He will be challenging for the AEW International Championship.

Earlier tonight, the Blackpool Combat Club faced the alliance of Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M, The Best Friends, and Orange Cassidy. The latter took the victory tonight, and both parties now look forward to All Out.

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy could possibly happen at All Out. This was a match that has been teased for quite some time now, following Mox attacking the AEW International Champion almost a month back. It seemed as if the two were going to feud, but this turned into the all-out faction war that occurred at All In instead.

During the media scrum following All In, Tony Khan revealed two matches related to the International Championship. The first was a match featuring Orange Cassidy and Penta El Zero M on Dynamite this week for the title, and the one who leaves with the title, would go to All Out and face Jon Moxley.

In order to finally put this feud away, it is likely that Cassidy goes for his 31st title defense after overcoming Penta and finally face Moxley at All Out.

What are your thoughts on the new match booked for All Out? Let us know in the comments section below.