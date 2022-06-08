Tony Khan reacts after being asked about MJF's pipebomb on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has yet again refused to comment on the controversy surrounding MJF's reportedly strained relationship with the promotion.

The Salt of the Earth made headlines last week when he no-showed a meet and greet session just before Double Or Nothing 2022. Despite rumors of him possibly no-showing the pay-per-view also, MJF did end up appearing, losing a virtual squash match to his former Pinnacle stablemate, Wardlow.

On the following episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF delivered a fiery pipebomb, calling Khan a "f****ng mark" and begging to be fired from the company. Appearing on the latest episode of the podcast, Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about the promo, which had gotten the wrestling world buzzing. The AEW President straight up refused to comment anything about the issue.

"I can't comment on that part. I would say that it was a great night overall at the Forum, on the aggregate," Tony Khan said (H/T - Fightful)

Khan was asked about MJF's relationship with All Elite Wrestling even during Double or Nothing 2022 media scrum, where he had also refused to comment.

Vince Russo thinks AEW-MJF drama is a work

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated that MJF's no-showing AEW Double or Nothing 2022 meet and greet was a "work." He added that The Salt of The Earth wouldn't do something like that because he was a "pro."

Moreover, Vince Russo explained that if the situation wasn't fake, Tony Khan would have apologized to people instead of refusing to comment.

"If MJF no-showed as a shoot, which he wouldn't because he is a pro, Tony Khan would've been out there apologizing to the people, burying MJF, because he wants everybody to like him," said Russo. "The last thing he would be saying is nothing. So when you look at how people are acting, you're like, 'Bro come on, do you not see that through this?' Then, my favorite is, we're gonna give the guy a live mic to mute the live mic, like, come on bro."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Due to the nature of the business, many wrestlers in the company (AEW), including key people, believed it to be a work, even from the start.



Some just played it off like it’s wrestling and whatever, but others weren’t so happy about it.”



- Dave Meltzer on MJF

No matter if the MJF situation is an elaborate storyline or not, it's safe to say the developments over the last week have kept the viewers thoroughly riveted.

