"Tony Khan would've been out there apologizing" - Former WWE personality claims that MJF no-showing AEW's meet-and-greet was a work (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that MJF no-showing AEW's meet-and-greet prior to Double or Nothing is a work.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been the talk of the town lately and last week on AEW Dynamite, the 26-year-old demanded to be fired from the company. In a fiery promo that generated a lot of buzz, he also took shots at Tony Khan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo recently, the former WWE writer gave his take on the entire situation.

"If MJF no-showed as a shoot, which he wouldn't because he is a pro, Tony Khan would've been out there apologizing to the people, burying MJF, because he wants everybody to like him," said Russo. "The last thing he would be saying is nothing. So when you look at how people are acting, you're like, 'Bro come on, do you not see that through this?' Then, my favorite is, we're gonna give the guy a live mic to mute the live mic, like, come on bro." [4:13-4:50]

Vince Russo also praised MJF's recent work in AEW

In the same conversation, Russo spoke highly of MJF's professionalism toward his AEW character.

"If you knew anything about MJF the person and if you knew anything about Tony Khan, the first thing you would notice is they were both acting and doing things totally out of character. They were doing things.... MJF has proven one thing bro, from day one, he has proven one thing, he is a professional."

Additionally, Russo claimed that The Salt of the Earth carries himself like a true professional and has quite the knowledge regarding the industry and how it works.

Russo added:

"He carries himself as a professional. He looks at the business like a business. This is a smart kid, it's all about the money, he's got his head on straight."

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Back is starting to hurt from carrying this company.



Couldn’t tell from my physique though.



Wait wrestlers are supposed to be in shape?!?!? Who knew! Back is starting to hurt from carrying this company. Couldn’t tell from my physique though. Wait wrestlers are supposed to be in shape?!?!? Who knew! https://t.co/ITDqSeZ4Yi

It remains to be seen whether MJF will appear on this week's Dynamite. Overall, fans will have to wait and see what his future holds.

