"Professional" - Wrestling veteran lauds MJF's body of work in AEW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo had nothing but absolute praise for MJF and the latter's dedication to the wrestling business.

Friedman has had issues with AEW since he missed a Fan Fest meet-and-greet before Double or Nothing. The Long-Islander eventually showed up at the pay-per-view but was defeated by Wardlow and immediately left the arena afterward.

A few days later, on Dynamite in Los Angeles, The Salt of the Earth showed up to seemingly address his loss. However, he went on a tirade toward fans, and the company's president, Tony Khan. He even called him a "mark" and dared him to fire him.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince lauded the 26-year-old's professionalism towards his character in AEW. The former WWE writer also noted that the latter has an intelligent understanding of the business.

"If you knew anything about MJF the person and if you knew anything about Tony Khan, the first thing you would notice is they were both acting and doing things totally out of character. They were doing things.... MJF has proven one thing bro, from day one, he has proven one thing, he is a professional."

He continued:

"He carries himself as a professional. He looks at the business like a business. This is a smart kid, it's all about the money, he's got his head on straight," Russo said. [From 3:02 - 3:34]

You can watch the latest episode here:

Vince Russo liked the composure of MJF, even outside the ring

Before the Fan Fest no-show, MJF has consistently appeared on meet-and-greets while still in character. Russo took note of this during the same episode and only commended the commitment of the former towards his character.

"This kid is just not gonna show up for a meet and greet, he's not going to do that. He's a pro, he's not gonna be playing on a slot machine while his name is up at a meet and greet. He's not going to do that. He has showed us for years that he acts as a professional." [From 3:37 - 3:56]

Judging by his assessment, Russo was not surprised by Maxwell Jacob Friedman's actions in committing to his work. Like the former, different wrestling personalities have commented on the matter, further adding to the buzz the latter has created recently.

If you take quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far