Tony Khan teases the massive return of former 4-time WWE World Champion at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW President Tony Khan recently dropped a subtle hint at former WWE star Paul Wight appearing on this week's edition of Dynamite: Grand Slam.

One of the most physically-imposing performers of all time, Wight has been with AEW since 2021 after departing WWE after a decades-long tenure. Barring a handful of in-ring outings, including one at All Out 2021, the former Big Show has been mostly absent from the action.

That said, if Tony Khan's latest tweet is anything to go by, Wight could be returning to the promotion's live programming this week. The AEW President recently shared a GIF from the 1996 movie, The Waterboy, in which Wight played the iconic character of Captain Insano.

Check out his tweet below:

As expected, the tweet sent fans into overdrive, who quickly began speculating if Khan was hinting at Paul Wight's imminent comeback. Considering just how stacked Dynamite: Grand Slam is on paper, a massive return by Paul Wight could serve as icing on the cake, further elevating the show.

Paul Wight on bringing Captain Insano to AEW

Earlier this year, in March, the former WWE Champion spoke about introducing the iconic character of Captain Insano to AEW fans. Paul Wight stated that he and Tony Khan had secured the rights to the character, and it was only a matter of time before he would appear on the promotion's programming.

Furthermore, the Dark Elevation broadcaster noted that he is focused on finalizing the gimmick's wardrobe with the designers.

"Tony Khan and I have some pretty fun stuff coming up in the future that he and I put together," said Wight. "We've actually secured the rights to Captain Insano, so we are going to break out Captain Insano, [he] will be coming out in the next couple of months. We're kind of just doing the commentary while I'm getting wardrobe put together now for the outfits."

Justin LaBar @JustinLaBar I was hoping Big Show would be wearing his Captain Insano ring attire! #RAW I was hoping Big Show would be wearing his Captain Insano ring attire! #RAW https://t.co/JuUHLi8YMk

Though it's been six months since Wight spoke about Captain Insano coming to All Elite Wrestling, the tweet by Khan suggests the wait could finally be over.

Are you excited to see Paul Wight appear as Captain Insano on Dynamite: Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far