"AEW bound?!" "Looking TIMELESS!" - Fans think reported WWE target will debut as Toni Storm's partner on Dynamite this week

It seems that "Timeless" Toni Storm could have someone along her side. One of the top free agents has teased her upcoming appearance, and with the nature of her teaser, the fans have speculated the two stars working together in the future.

Mariah May, formerly of World Wonder Ring Stardom, has been a name that has been floating around free agency, with AEW and WWE both taking interest in her. The English star began her wrestling career by trying out for NXT UK, but she was unsuccessful. She then went on to grace the independent scene before landing in STARDOM in 2022, where she would compete for a year.

Taking on to Twitter, she posted a sort of teaser video with a simple one-word caption indicating that something big would be occurring tomorrow. Fans have given their speculations based on the timing and the nature of the post.

You can check out Mariah May's tweet below:

Based on the caption alone, fans immediately thought this was the teaser for her AEW debut. Since her caption's 'Tomorrow' was the date of the next Dynamite episode, this may not just be a coincidence.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans noticed many similarities between her teaser and "Timeless" Toni Storm. Many wondered if this was simply a coincidence or if this could be a teaser of a partnership between the two stars. Some reports have stated that this was indeed the plan and that the two will join hands in a new stable.

Toni Storm is not flying solo anymore

"Timeless" Toni Storm recently unveiled her new personnel last week on Dynamite. She interrupted the AEW Women's World Champion, Hikaru Shida, after her title defense that night against Ruby Soho.

She made her usual dramatic entrance but was seen accompanied by her new butler, Lutha, whom she had shown during her previous segment.

Lutha could now have a more prominent role as time passes, and it will be interesting to see the impact he creates now that he stands alongside the former AEW Women's World Champion.

Now, with the butler on board, should Mariah May stand alongside her, Storm could become a force to reckon with since she will have some support by her side, and she could now make a legitimate run at a major title.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Mariah May and Toni Storm working together in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

