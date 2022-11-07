"AEW cannot break a million viewers" – WWE veteran explains a big reason why Tony Khan is struggling to draw numbers on TV (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has criticized Tony Khan for not allowing other creative minds to assist AEW in achieving its weekly goal of one million viewers for Dynamite.

Since the company's inception in 2020, Khan has had the final say in the creative direction of AEW. However, Dynamite is yet to gain a consistent foothold on the one million viewership front. The weekly show's recent episode garnered 911,000 viewers despite a stacked match card.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo had much to say about Dynamite not crossing the one million mark. He added that other talented executives besides Tony Khan should chip in to put together an intriguing show.

“AEW cannot break a million viewers no matter what—my aunt Tilly could wrestle the main event and they’re not going to do a million viewers. When are we going to start giving other people an opportunity based on their minds and based on their merit and not based on who they know?" [9:18 - 9:31]

Russo also clarified that he wasn't looking for a job with the company, as he has been out of the business for a decade now.

"I’m not talking about Vince Russo let me make it clear I don’t want a shot, I’m done. That’s the thing man I did my thing and then I walked away in 2012, give somebody else a chance, I did it, I’m done. I’m just so sick and tired of the same people with the results being the same and there are great minds out there that never get the chance.” [9:32 - 10:06]

AEW has drawn more than one million viewers on multiple occasions in recent weeks

AEW has often been criticized by many for failing to maintain a viewership of over one million on the company's flagship show. But that doesn't mean they are nowhere near their target.

The company topped the one million mark 13 times in 2022, with its most recent show to do a seven-figure number being the third-anniversary edition of Dynamite.

This tally is just three shows shy of the 16 shows in 2021 that topped one million viewers. Fifteen of those were Dynamite broadcasts, and the other was the "First Dance" edition of Rampage on August 20, 2021.

