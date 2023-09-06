AEW brings massive change after CM Punk's firing - Reports

Following the termination of the former WWE and AEW world champion, CM Punk, the All Elite promotion is reportedly set to make a massive change in the programming.

On September 2, 2023, CM Punk's two-year run with AEW finally came to an end, as the company CEO and President, Tony Khan, made the decision to fire him with cause following a backstage altercation at the All In event in the Wembley Stadium, as the boss said that his life was in danger because of Punk.

Following Punk's release, the AEW management is making some changes, beginning with removing the Second City Saint from the roster page and his merchandise as well. Furthermore, Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the soft brand split in the company is over.

“So the brand split is over between Dynamite and Collison, it’s all gone. In theory, everyone is going to be on every show, Metzer reported." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Expand Tweet

A few months ago, the Jacksonville-based promotion introduced their new Saturday show, Collision, which was built around CM Punk in order to keep him away from The Elite and avoid issues. Furthermore, a soft brand split was also incepted.

However, with Punk gone now, there is no need for such a thing as a brand split, as The Young Bucks, who had issues with Punk, showed up on Collision for the first time right after the Second City Saint got fired.

Who will be the face of AEW Collision after CM Punk is gone?

It can't be denied that AEW's Saturday show, Collision, was built around Punk, and he reportedly was the locker room leader as well, as he decided which wrestlers would be a part of the show. However, the future of the show seems uncertain following Punk's departure.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson could be the next star on the show, as he made his return last week on the show.

"Bryan Danielson will likely be a regular on Collision because it works better with his schedule. And that’s that,” Meltzer reported.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how The American Dragon fares in the new role of carrying a weekly show going forward, and how he manages to fill the void.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena