AEW brutally trolls Ricochet following his recent loss to the Hurt Syndicate

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 10, 2025 12:08 GMT
AEW Ricochet
Ricochet lost to the Hurt Syndicate (Source-Ricochet and MVP on X)

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet got hilariously trolled by AEW after his loss to the Hurt Syndicate this past week. The company shared a funny post on social media recently.

A few months after his AEW debut last year, Ricochet transitioned into an arrogant heel character. While fans find him entertaining in his new role, the former WWE Superstar is also being made fun of for being bald. Ricochet currently leads 'The Demand' faction and is involved in a feud with the Hurt Syndicate.

This past week on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, Hurt Sydnicate, and The Demand collided in a trios street fight. After Ricochet and his team lost, All Elite Wrestling brutally trolled him with a hilarious post.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, 'AEW on TV,' a picture of Ricochet being put through a table was shared, with the table described as 'consequences of his actions.' The following was written in the caption as well:

"The Hurt Syndicate lived up to their name and then some as they and the Demand battled in a street fight!"
Ricochet on his loss to the Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

While Ricochet pinned MVP to secure a win over the Hurt Syndicate at All Out 2025, The Demand failed to win the street fight against the syndicate on Dynamite: Title Tuesday. In an exclusive promo after the show, Ricochet claimed that MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin are afraid of his group:

"Congratulations MVP! Congratulations Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Because it took the three of you. It took all three Hurt Syndicate members to put down little old Ricochet. Why is it? Are you afraid of my guys? Are you afraid of a fair fight? Why is it three-on-one huh? Does it make you feel good? Does it make you feel like tough guys huh?" Ricochet said.

Only time will tell what's next in the feud between the Hurt Syndicate and The Demand.

