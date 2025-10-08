"Are you afraid of my guys?"- Former WWE champion breaks silence after brutal loss on AEW Dynamite

A former WWE champion suffered a brutal loss on AEW Dynamite this week. He has now broken his silence about this loss.Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun have been feuding with Hurt Syndicate ever since they cost the latter the World Tag Team Titles at Forbidden Door 2025. Both groups finally locked horns at All Out 2025, where The Demand walked away with the win. However, this match wasn't enough to settle their feud. Hence, this week on Dynamite, The Demand faced off against Hurt Syndicate in a Street Fight.This bout was every bit as brutal as fans expected. This match soon became a three-on-one affair after Toa Lion and Bishop Kaun were neutralized by Hurt Syndicate. Ricochet was put through a table and lost the match. Following this loss, AEW cameras caught up with The Demand. Ricochet was visibly upset after his team's loss and questioned whether MVP's faction took out Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun because they were afraid of them.&quot;Congratulations MVP! Congratulations Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Because it took the three of you. It took all three Hurt Syndicate members to put down little old Ricochet. Why is it? Are you afraid of my guys? Are you afraid of a fair fight? Why is it three-on-one huh? Does it make you feel good? Does it make you feel like tough guys huh?&quot;Bishop Kaun hinted that this feud will continue since Hurt Syndicate didn't pin him or Liona. Toa Liona also reiterated that they demand more from MVP's group.Konnan slammed Ricochet's booking in AEWIt's been over a year since Ricochet joined AEW. However, he is still in search of his first title win in Tony Khan's promotion. He has also not done anything of note since his debut, apart from starting a faction.Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that AEW hasn't done a good job with the former WWE star's booking.&quot;At least he is featured, he's a head of a group, but he doesn't mean anything, you know what I am saying, like I don't think they have done a good job with him. That's the same with a lot of people, look at The Young Bucks, right ... how much have they ascended in five years?&quot;It will be interesting to see how Hurt Syndicate will respond to The Demand's segment.If you use the quote from the first half of the article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.