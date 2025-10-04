  • home icon
  "He doesn't mean anything" - Konnan brutally slams former WWE champion's booking in AEW

"He doesn't mean anything" - Konnan brutally slams former WWE champion's booking in AEW

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 04, 2025 01:33 GMT
Konnan is a WCW legend (Image via WWE.com)
Konnan is a WCW legend (Image via WWE.com)

A top AEW star has impressed many people with his tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion so far. However, WCW legend Konnan is not one of them as he slammed his booking in the company and heavily criticized it.

The star in question, who is a former WWE United States Champion, is Ricochet. The Future of Flight left WWE to join All Elite Wrestling, making his debut at their premier event, All In 2024. After a great start, Ricochet introduced his dark side by turning heel and his evil antics began to garner him major attention that he seemingly never got during his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Furthermore, he formed his own faction with The Gates of Agony this year, with the trio collectively known as 'The Demand.' Amidst his incredible rise in AEW, Konnan chose to deliver harsh words for Ricochet on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100. The WCW legend candidly said that Tony Khan and his regime have not done a good job booking Ricochet, which, according to him, has been the case with many other stars on their roster.

"Atleast he is featured, he's a head of a group but, he doesn't mean anything you know what I am saying, like I don't think they have done a good job with him. That's the same with a lot of people, look at the Young Bucks, right ... how much have they ascended in five years? [not much]- [1:41-2:00]
WWE Hall of Famer is a huge fan of Ricochet's work in AEW

While Konnan might be a fan of Ricochet's AEW run, WWE Hall of Famer JBL is a huge fan of his work in Tony Khan's company. The Wrestling God applauded him for his social media antics and believed that his addition to the company benefited him and them both.

"I love what Ricochet's doing. He seems like a great guy, and every time I talk to him, I really like him, personally. What he's done with social media, I think, he's been fantastic. He's always creating something controversial. He always sticks up for his product. But he always finds a way to put himself over, and he does a great job of doing that. I love what he's doing. I think it's perfect for both AEW and for himself." [H/T WrestleTalk on X]

With Ricochet continuing to ascend as a top fixture in All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE superstar.

Edited by N.S Walia
