Former WWE Champion confesses he's a huge fan of Ricochet

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 24, 2025 01:31 GMT
Ricochet is a former WWE Superstar who is now signed with AEW [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Ricochet is a former WWE Superstar who is now signed with AEW [Photo: AEW Official Website]

A former WWE Superstar has recently praised Ricochet for his work in AEW and how this has benefited the promotion. This comes as an interesting take, as many have believed the opposite.

The One and Only has taken a different approach to his character in the Jacksonville-based promotion. For starters, he is a heel, and one who loves to troll others, both within the company and on social media. His work on the latter deserves some credit, as he does not hold back in speaking his mind and is often labeled as controversial.

During the recent episode of Something to Wrestle, JBL praised Ricochet for his work on social media. He mentioned how he's always stirring up controversy by talking about himself or AEW. The veteran mentioned that he did this well, and this will benefit both him and the company.

"I love what Ricochet's doing. He seems like a great guy and every time I talk to him I really like him, personally. What he's done with social media, I think he's been fantastic. He's always creating something controversial. He always sticks up for his product. But he always finds a way to put himself over, and he does a great job of doing that. I love what he's doing. I think it's perfect for both AEW and for himself." [H/T WrestleTalk]
Ricochet has called out WWE for ESPN giving Wrestlepalooza a "C rating"

A topic that has been widely spoken about this week was the head-to-head last weekend between AEW All Out and WWE Wrestlepalooza. An article from ESPN surfaced regarding their rating of the PLE. They received only a 'C Rating' from this.

Ricochet, ever the troll, took to X/Twitter to make fun of this, as he claimed that All Out blew them out of the water and surely got a better rating than that.

"I know our show was way better than a C. 😂 👑 #Ahaa."

It seems that the 36-year-old has had a career resurgence after signing with AEW. This is arguably his best work to date, and he has been able to explore some interesting angles with this, including forming The Demand with the Gates of Agony. This trio looks to be one to keep an eye out for.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
