"I am still not The Rock, right?"- Top AEW star discusses his efforts to improve his promo skills

AEW star Bryan Danielson knows he's not The Rock when it comes to cutting promos, but he believes he's improved throughout his career.

Danielson has always been lauded for his work inside the ring. Although he was far from terrible, promo skills were never the American Dragon's strength. Still, that aspect of his skill set has constantly improved, as fans saw during his run to the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 30.

Now in AEW, the former world champion's in-ring work has gotten even better. Plus, on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Danielson showcased more of his improved promo skills. Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson went back and forth in one of the best non-wrestling segments AEW programming has delivered recently.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, The American Dragon noted that his abilities on the microphone have been criticized in the past. That being said, he emphasized his mission to keep growing and learning as a performer.

“I couldn’t talk," said Danielson. "That was a legitimate thing that people could say like, ‘hey, this guy can’t talk and he’s not very charismatic.’ I am still not The Rock, right? But I don’t know who is, really. But one of the things I truly believe from a mindset perspective is that I can learn anything. I am not stupid." (h/t: Wrestling Inc.)

The Rock is one of the greatest mic workers of all time. His iconic promos are still remembered today, and there's no shame in not being on his level. Few individuals, like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Paul Heyman, could match The Rock on the mic. Regardless, Bryan Danielson more than makes up for any shortcomings on the mic with his generational skills once the bell rings.

Bryan Danielson offered advice to young AEW star Dante Martin

Dante Martin is one of the brightest young prospects in AEW. As technically and athletically gifted as he is, the 20-year old needs to improve his character work and mic work to reach superstardom.

In the interview, Bryan Danielson expressed his belief that because Martin is still young, he has plenty of time to learn and evolve.

“For example, Dante Martin can learn to cut a promo,” Danielson continued. “If he works really hard at it because he’s an amazing athlete and he’s really good in the ring. If he wants to be of the best promo guys in the business, and he works really hard at it, he can. He’s a smart guy, he’s 20 years old. It took me a lot of time failing miserably.”

Martin has enjoyed a breakthrough year in AEW in 2021. With the likes of Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega to look up to in the AEW locker room, Martin is set to succeed moving forward.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think about Danielson's comments? Sound off below.

A former WWE star is open to the idea of wrestling in AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy Bryan Danielson's promos? Yes No 0 votes so far