"Looks like an indie show" - WWE legend Road Dogg takes a dig at AEW (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently voiced his concerns regarding AEW and what they seem to be doing wrong.

Road Dogg was released from WWE on January 5, 2022, as part of the company's restructuring of NXT. His former tag-partner, Billy Gunn, has openly stated that he's trying to get the veteran to join All Elite Wrestling in some capacity. But since his WWE release, the former New Age Outlaw has been mainly involved in podcasts.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's recent The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg had some words of advice for AEW. According to the veteran, the promotion doesn't realize it's a television show, and not simply a live show.

“I would talk to them about television wrestling and what we’re doing here because that’s why their [AEW] show, when you’re watching it, looks like an Indie Show that somebody filmed with some nice cameras." (00:33 onwards)

The legend continued, noting that the wrestlers interact more with the crowd and not enough with the cameras.

"People will win their match, get their hand raised, and just start walking away. And people would be like ‘Oh, that’s a great shot dude-who-just-won-the-match, and now you give me you’re a-crack and back to look at.’ You’ve got to think of this as a television show, because it is!" (00:43 onward)

Road Dogg isn't the only veteran who has put AEW under fire for their production. While critics like Jim Cornette have been blunt in their assessments, the WWE Hall of Famer seems to have a lighter approach.

Road Dogg continued, as he criticized the pacing of AEW Dynamite's most recent main event, which ended with Swerve In Our Glory capturing the World Tag Team Championships.

"Some of the things that I saw in that Triple Threat Tag I wanted to replay so bad, but you couldn't have squeezed a replay in that! Because they were going 90 to nothing, and they didn’t have to. They could’ve slowed down and let some of those huge spots breathe. We have to slow down so that we can make our television product better." (00:58 onward)

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres Swerve In Our Glory looking good with their new gold on the roster page Swerve In Our Glory looking good with their new gold on the roster page https://t.co/jwo9kjtNNo

Despite Road Dogg's criticism, fans seemed to simply be happy for the newly crowned champions to finally get payoff within the promotion. Only time will tell if their reign becomes memorable or simply another footnote.

Do you think the former WWE Superstars will reinvent themselves in AEW? Sound off in the comments!

