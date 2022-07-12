"We're trying to get him there" - Billy Gunn wants to bring WWE legend to AEW in a non-wrestling role  

While Billy Gunn thought a New Age Outlaws reunion with WWE legend Road Dogg wasn't feasible, he recently said that he's trying to get his partner to AEW in a backstage role.

The two had a legendary career in WWE as a duo, winning the Tag Team Championships six times. They were inducted into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame as members of D-Generation X.

Since 2019, they've gone in different directions, with Gunn working with AEW as a coach as well as in-ring talent. Meanwhile, Road Dogg stayed with the sports entertainment giant as a promo and character development coach in the Performance Center. However, he was released earlier this year.

During the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Gunn was questioned about the possibility of bringing his partner to AEW to reform the Outlaws. The former dismissed the idea of teaming up with Road Dogg in the ring again.

However, the former Intercontinental Champion highlighted that they're trying to bring him to AEW in some other capacity.

"No, not reform New Age Outlaws [in AEW] because if you’ve seen Brian [‘Road Dogg’ James] lately, he’s not.... doesn’t wanna wrestle anymore. I don’t know. We’re trying to get him there. He’s got other things going; his podcast that I have to hear about every single day," Gunn said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Contrary to what Gunn feels, Road Dogg said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Wrestling Outlaws" that he's game for a wrestling return. It would be interesting to see if the Outlaws reunion would ever come to reality in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

WWE legend Road Dogg revealed his desired backstage role in AEW

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Road Dogg disclosed that if he gets hired by AEW, he would love to work on the promo aspect backstage for the roster.

The former Intercontinental champion's reasoning was that he wanted to do something challenging.

"I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging."

It remains to be seen if AEW will entertain the idea of bringing Road Dogg into a backstage role.

