"I would love to do something challenging" - WWE legend opens up on the backstage role he'd love to have in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently disclosed that he'd love to be involved with AEW backstage and help the stars with their promos.

Road Dogg initially began working backstage in WWE back in 2011. He went on to become the lead writer for SmackDown and also had a backstage role with NXT. Unfortunately, the legend was released alongside a slew of backstage personnel on January 5, 2022.

During his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, the six-time Tag-Team Champion detailed what he'd love to do in AEW.

“I wanted to keep my relationship with [WWE] really good even if I went somewhere else to work,” Road Dog said. “I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?” Road Dogg said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The legend continued, detailing whether or not he's been involved with AEW backstage in any capacity so far.

“I have not,” he said. “I have not been there at all. I was looking forward to the opportunity in Vegas, but I ended up canceling my show out there, so I didn’t end up going.”

The former New Age Outlaw could be a valuable addition to AEW's backstage personnel, especially with his decades of experience with cutting promos and character development. With his former tag-team partner Billy Gunn still an active member of the roster, the two could even bring the New Age Outlaws into AEW, especially since Gunn owns the rights to the name.

Road Dogg believes that Wheeler Yuta is not the best fit for WWE legend William Regal's stable

The WWE Hall of Famer recently joined Vince Russo on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, where he shared his opinions on the Blackpool Combat Club's youngest member, Wheeler Yuta.

"No offense to the guy, I don't know him and I'd probably love the guy. However, like I said, which one of us doesn't belong, you know what I mean, one of them who looks like they don't fit." (08:05 onward)

Road Dogg could be seen by some fans as the most underutilized star in the D-Generation X stable. However, if Road Dogg ends up signing with AEW backstage, he could take the ROH Pure Champion under his wing to help elevate the star.

