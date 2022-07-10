Road Dogg on potential legendary WWE tag-team reunion (Exclusive)

"Road Dogg" Brian James recently shared his take on a potential reunion with his Hall of Fame tag team partner Billy Gunn in AEW.

The two earned global fame in WWE as members of the D-Generation X faction. Collectively addressed as the "New Age Outlaws," they are widely regarded as one of wrestling’s most entertaining tag teams ever. The duo claimed WWE Tag Team gold on five different occasions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg opened up on a myriad of topics. When asked by Dr. Chris Featherstone about a potential reunion with Billy Gunn in AEW, here's what Brian James stated:

"Are you talking about wrestling? Yeah, I'm up for it. They (AEW) better come correct." - said James. [6.04 - 6.18]

The panel also featured industry veteran Vince Russo. Upon hearing Road Dogg's answer, here's how the former WWE writer responded:

"Wow. How about that? They better call somebody. I like that. I'm watching that man." - said Russo. [6.12 - 6.26]

It should be noted that Billy Gunn filed to trademark the "New Age Outlaws" name in January.

Road Dogg recently disclosed the backstage role he wants in AEW

Road Dogg initially began working backstage in WWE back in 2011. He became the lead writer for SmackDown, a position he held until shortly after WrestleMania 35.

The veteran later transitioned into a coach's role at the WWE Performance Center. He groomed NXT talent with valuable promo and character development classes until his release in January this year.

Appearing on Insight With Chris Van Vliet podcast, the eight-time Tag Champion revealed a specific backstage role he'd love to have in AEW:

"I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?”

Brian James has helped a lot of younger performers attain their Midas touch. With vast coaching experience in his cap, the former D-Generation X member would be a significant asset to AEW.

