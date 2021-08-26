"We really snuck up on people with this" - AEW official comments on CM Punk's debut

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was a guest on a recent edition of the Le Batard and Friends podcast. During his appearance on the show, Khan called CM Punk's AEW debut "unique," adding that it was the "worst kept secret in the world" on purpose.

Tony Khan also added that CM Punk's return to pro wrestling opened up dream matches with a new generation of wrestlers that fans have been waiting for years to see:

"It was unique... To have one of the biggest stars in a sport, who's been out of the sport for 7 years, that's going to build up a lot of demand and when he's still in his physical prime, still capable of having great matches and there's a whole new generation of wrestlers that have come up while he's been out... There's all these new dream matches people want to see that they never thought they were going to see. We really snuck up on people with this in some ways. Now it was also the worst kept secret in the world, intentionally, to create a buzz around the event," Tony Khan said.

CM Punk made his first AEW Dynamite appearance last night

On last night's AEW Dynamite, Punk making his first appearance on the show for an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone. Punk named a number of AEW stars he's interested in facing, including Penta El Zero M and Fenix. Regarding his match against Darby Allin, he said that while Darby may not fit some people's idea of a pro wrestler, he would have been CM Punk's favourite wrestler when he was a teenager.

With fans chanting "Yes", CM Punk also gave a massive hint that Daniel Bryan will sign with the promotion soon, saying that this wasn't his "schtick" but they would just need to be a little patient about it.

