AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk reveals why he returned, Big hint at Daniel Bryan signing next, Vince McMahon namedropped

This week saw CM Punk's first appearance on AEW Dynamite. Punk revealed why he returned to pro wrestling and dropped a small hint regarding Daniel Bryan's rumored signing with All Elite Wrestling.

We also had several blockbuster matchups, including Jamie Hayter making her in-ring return to AEW after nearly two years and Malakai Black facing Brock Anderson, the son of wrestling legend Arn Anderson.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results:

Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy kicked off AEW Dynamite

.@MATTHARDYBRAND hits a HUGE Splash Mountain on @orangecassidy. Big Money Matt is in control.



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/tajxFczQax — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

AEW Dynamite kicked off with Orange Cassidy facing Matt Hardy in singles action. Cassidy immediately hit Hardy with one of his 'devastating' kicks, and Matt Hardy replied with the 'Delete' gesture.

The sequence ended with Matt Hardy stuffing his hand into his own pockets and taking out many dollar bills. Cassidy hit back with a dropkick that sent the money flying out of Hardy's hands.

Matt Hardy rolled out to ringside and countered Orange's tope suicida. He had Cassidy stretched against the ring post. Back in the ring, Hardy dominated, hitting Orange Cassidy with a powerbomb.

Cassidy began his comeback with a crossbody from the top rope, followed by a DDT.

.@orangecassidy fights off the top rope and hits @MATTHARDYBRAND with a senton!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE pic.twitter.com/KQ1JlK8O7P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

Matt Hardy was busted open and bleeding from the nose by this point. Orange Cassidy hit a Swanton Bomb from the top rope and went for a Twist of Fate, but Matt Hardy wasn't going to get planted by his own move and countered.

Hardy hit an elbow drop from the top rope, but Cassidy then managed to hit the Twist of Fate. Hardy kicked out at the last second.

Matt Hardy then went to lock in The Leech, but Orange Cassidy countered and got the three-count off the pinning combination.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Matt Hardy

Grade: B

