AEW President Tony Khan confirms major signing of former WWE RAW Superstar

Tony Khan recently confirmed Keith Lee's AEW signing after the latter made his sensational debut on this week's edition of Dynamite.

The former NXT Champion debuted as the surprise opponent for Isiah Kassidy in the qualifying bout for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match. As expected, Lee received a thunderous response from the Atlanta fans, who welcomed him with "Bask in my Glory" chants.

The debuting performer won the match in no time after taking down Kassidy with Big Bang Catastrophe. Post-match, the former NXT Champion dispatched Isiah Kassidy and his Private Party tag team partner, Marq Queen, with Powerbombs to make a strong statement.

Moments later, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Keith Lee's signing by sharing his "All Elite" graphic on Twitter. Check out the tweet below:

"It’s official!!! @RealKeithLee is ALL ELITE!!! #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork " tweeted Tony Khan

The debut on Dynamite was a much-hyped one, as Tony Khan announced a "free agent" signing last week itself. As such, the company will be hoping for a major upswing in ratings for the latest episode, after last Wednesday's numbers turned out to be disappointing.

Keith Lee wasn't only debutant on AEW Dynamite

While the former WWE star's debut was the bigger talking point, Jay White, breaking the forbidden door, seemingly flew under the radar.

Though not as many fans are talking about the NJPW star's appearance on Dynamite, he's sure to feature in a marquee storyline in the coming weeks. White assisted Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in taking out Trent Beretta and Rocky Romera in a backstage segment on Wednesday night's show.

Though Nick and Matt Jackson expressed skepticism about Jay White's intentions owing to their history in NJPW, Cole was more optimistic, recalling their shared connection with Bullet Club.

