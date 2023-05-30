AEW CEO Tony Khan hopes to bring in 39-year wrestling veteran for the Owen Hart Cup this year

AEW President Tony Khan is hoping to secure a major appearance by wrestling veteran Jushin Thunder Liger for the upcoming Owen Hart Cup tournament.

The highly anticipated tournament, scheduled to commence at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, has already generated significant buzz among fans.

Although the participants for the Owen Hart Cup tournament have not yet been announced, the anticipation surrounding the event continues to grow. Owen Hart, a revered wrestling icon, had numerous memorable encounters with Jushin Thunder Liger throughout his illustrious career. It is this history and rivalry that Tony Khan aims to tap into by bringing Liger into the fold.

During a recent media scrum following AEW's Double Or Nothing event, Tony Khan discussed the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and expressed his desire to involve Jushin Liger in some capacity.

"I’m not sure about this, I’ve had some nice talks, I’m hopeful and I spoke to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I think it would be great and they think it would great. One of Owen Hart’s great opponents, a rival, they’ve competed, both former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions, wouldn’t it be amazing if we could get Jushin Thunder Liger over to Canada," Khan said.

He highlighted the significance of Liger's presence, given his past encounters with Owen Hart and his previous appearances in Canada and Stampede Wrestling:

"He’s competed against Owen Hart and competed in Canada and competed in Stampede Wrestling. That would be something really neat. To coincide with AEW in Canada and Forbidden Door door and our partnership with New Japan, and most importantly the Owen Hart Cup tournament, I think it would be great if Jushin Thunder Liger can come over. I’m optimistic that he’ll be able to." [H/T -Fightful]

Allan @allan_cheapshot Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Owen Hart - 04/28/1991 - WATCH FULL MATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=iI1u7v… Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Owen Hart - 04/28/1991 - WATCH FULL MATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=iI1u7v… https://t.co/W6lHcNK8Eu

The potential appearance of Jushin Thunder Liger in AEW holds immense significance, considering his retirement from in-ring competition in January 2020. AEW's commitment to collaboration with NJPW and the Forbidden Door initiative would be exemplified by Liger's inclusion.

Tony Khan plays it cool on CM Punk's AEW return

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the potential return of CM Punk. Punk, who has been absent from the wrestling scene since the 'Brawl out' incident last year, has sparked rumors of a comeback at the new AEW Collision show on June 17.

During the Double or Nothing media scrum, Khan, in his classic style, responded by saying he is not prepared to answer the question.

“I am not prepared to address that question at this time, I think that’s something a lot of people want to know. As we get closer to the launch of Saturday Night Collision, on June 17, I think more and more things will come into focus about that show. Tickets are on sale for the United Center right now. We’re off to a great start with the initial sales, and I think it’s only going to get stronger.” [H/T - InsideTheRopes]

Fans eagerly await further updates on the possibility of CM Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling.

Do you want to see Justin Liger being involved in the Owen Hart Cup tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes