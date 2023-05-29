Tony Khan responds to questions about former WWE champion's rumored AEW return

At the Double or Nothing media scrum, the AEW President was asked about a major superstar's status in terms of his All Elite return. This forced Tony Khan to respond to the question in his classic style.

The superstar in question is none other than CM Punk, who has been absent from the pro-wrestling scene since the infamous 'Brawl out' incident last year. The Second City Saint's angry tirade had led to a tussle backstage, leading to action being taken against major names like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Punk himself.

However, rumors of his return at the new AEW Collision show have been making the rounds in the last few weeks. At the Double or Nothing media scrum, Tony Khan was directly asked to address the rumors. Here is what he had to say:

“I am not prepared to address that question at this time,” Khan responded. “I think that’s something a lot of people want to know. As we get closer to the launch of Saturday Night Collision, on June 17, I think more and more things will come into focus about that show. Tickets are on sale for the United Center right now. We’re off to a great start with the initial sales, and I think it’s only going to get stronger.” (H/T InsideTheRopes)

CM Punk himself has dropped a hint about his AEW return

The Second City is generally quite vocal about his opinions on his Instagram handle. As such, his recent update seemingly teases his return at the new AEW Collision show.

In an update on his story, Punk uploaded a heavily modified graphic of the upcoming show. He even provided a link for the tickets, indicating his support for the new project.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether CM Punk will be making his way back to the squared circle in the coming weeks.

Do you want to see the Second City Saint back in action? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes