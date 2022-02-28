“I cried my eyes out” - AEW Champion breaks character to praise Mick Foley on social media

AEW star and current FTW Champion, Ricky Starks has broken character on social media to praise WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The hardcore legend took to Twitter to celebrate the 22 year anniversary of his Hell in a Cell match with Triple H at the "No Way Out" pay-per-view in 2000. Not only was it a match for the WWF Championship, but if Foley lost the match he would be forced to retire.

Several rookies in the business today were only young when the man known as Cactus Jack lost the match, including AEW's Ricky Starks, who responded with a wholesome tweet.

Starks wouldn't be crying for long as Mick Foley would be back in a WWF ring just a few weeks later when he once again competed for the WWF Championship against Triple H, The Rock and The Big Show in the main event of WrestleMania 2000.

Ricky Starks isn't the only AEW star to praise Mick Foley

Starks wasn't alone in being in a pool of tears after Foley's "retirement" as the FTW Champion's tweet caught the attention of The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens. The AEW star also shared his reaction to the match:

The hardcore legend has influenced a lot of people in the industry and in-turn, has become a fan of AEW as well. He can be seen tweeting out his love for AEW star Thunder Rosa, who he personally endorsed after her now iconic "Lights Out" match with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in March 2021.

