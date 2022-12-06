AEW champion in competition with Stone Cold Steve Austin to put over his iconic catchphrase

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed drew inspiration from many legendary names. However, Anthony Bowen recently revealed that they aspire to have a Stone Cold effect on the All Elite Wrestling audience.

Stone Cold Steve Austin might never show up in AEW, but the veteran is the star many of the current-day wrestlers look up to even today. Austin is recalled for many things, but the infamous - or famous - "What" chants are something he unintentionally introduced to the industry, and Bowens wants to follow suit.

During their appearance on Alison Rosen is Your New Best Friend, Anthony Bowens disclosed how they're trying to get the crowd to chant "That's right" in a similar bane to the "What" chants.

"We're working on one right now [That's right], where I will say...Stone Cold had 'What?' I'll say something, like a list, 'We're going grocery shopping.' 'That's right!' 'Get some Watermelon.' 'That's right!' 'Get some peas' 'That's right!' We're going to keep adding things as we go along to see how many we can get over." (H/T: Fightful)

The Acclaimed also commented on their increasing popularity with the AEW audience

The duo has been slowly building up quite a number of catchphrases, and with their ambitions to create something as long-lasting as Stone Cold's "what" chants, they seem to be well on their way to stardom in pro wrestling.

During the same interview, Bowens recalled one of their most impactful AEW promo segments.

"I was watching back one of the promo segments that we had, it was National Scissoring Day. It's a really powerful feeling to scream 'Everyone loves The Acclaimed!' and you feel everyone screaming it with you. The Acclaimed have arrived. Scissor me Daddy Ass. We have so many catchphrases, which is cool," Bowens said. (H/T: Fightful)

While the AEW crowd is well behind The Acclaimed, could they ever reach the level of Stone Cold Steve Austin? The duo are currently in their first reign as champions and are still very young, so there might just be ample time for Max Caster or Anthony Bowen to reach the WWE legend's level.

