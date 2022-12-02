Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently discussed the possibility of CM Punk facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39 next year.

The Straight Edge Superstar was suspended by All Elite Wrestling following the 'Brawl Out' incident, and a current AEW talent has seemingly confirmed that he is no longer part of the promotion. Meanwhile, Austin is reportedly interested in returning to the ring at The Show of Shows next year, as he was pleased with his recent match against Kevin Owens.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc., Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on a possible match between CM Punk and Steve Austin.

"It would be interesting to see if they could do business together, because Steve's up there in the hierarchy. To me, it'd just be the curiosity of how they would make this match work," he said.

Jimmy Korderas on whether CM Punk and WWE could work out a deal for his return

The Straight Edge Superstar parted ways with WWE in 2014. He made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling on AEW Rampage last year.

CM Punk is one of the biggest stars in the industry right now, and it'd be a huge deal if he were to return to WWE. Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on this, stating:

"It's interesting, because me personally, I don't have an issue with CM Punk, he always treated me well. There is that perception that he is a little bit of a disruption backstage... If they think they can make money with it, as long as they get an agreement with him that he won't stir the pot, why not? There's money to be made there. I don't see why not. Again, it all depends on Punk, too." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Former AEW TNT Champion and Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes returned to WWE this year. It'll be interesting to see whether Punk will follow suit and make his way back to the company.

