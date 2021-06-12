AEW Champion Kenny Omega felt like retiring due to nagging injuries - Reports

AEW Champion Kenny Omega is reportedly dealing with several minor injuries, which recently forced him to contemplate hanging up his wrestling boots.

Omega is arguably the most consistent main event star in wrestling, with all his matches guaranteed to be show-stealers. However, it seems working at the top of the card over the last few years without any prolonged breaks has taken a toll on his body.

A recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that Kenny Omega is currently dealing with a stomach infection, in addition to bone bruises and some wear and tear on his knees.

3 years ago, another “greatest of all time” performance. I have many of these in various match variations. Which is your favorite? https://t.co/jpcQn4kBLV — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 8, 2021

Kenny Omega had also suffered a cut on his hands during the three-way match for the AEW Championship at Double or Nothing 2021. The spot where he repeatedly attacked PAC with the AEW title cut open his hand and required seven stitches.

The report further stated that around the May 30th show, Omega woke up in terrible pain on some mornings, thinking that it's time to call it quits in the business.

The injuries could have played a role in the delay of his AEW Championship defense against Jungle Boy. Initially supposed to do down this week, the match will now take place on the 26th June episode of Dynamite.

Kenny Omega will be in action at IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds

Kenny Omega will defend his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Moose at Against All Odds on June 12th. It remains to be seen if Omega will be at his physical best during the title defense.

Clash of the Titans https://t.co/8VFl4DOlIY — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) June 7, 2021

However, there's little to no chance that The Cleaner will drop his title at the event, as IMPACT Wrestling would want him to be around for Slammiversary 2021 to boost the pay-per-view buy rates.

Do you want Kenny Omega to slow down his wrestling support in favor of his health? Do you think Moose can win the IMPACT Wrestling Championship this Saturday? Sound off in the comments section below.

