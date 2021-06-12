AEW Champion Kenny Omega gives his verdict on NXT losing the Wednesday Nights Wars

Kenny Omega has downplayed AEW winning the Wednesday Night Wars, saying the promotion is here to compete with every wrestling company and not just NXT.

It's safe to say AEW emerged victorious in the so-called war, which lasted for nearly a year and a half, as they defeated NXT in ratings on most weeks. In April 2021, WWE's black and gold brand moved to Tuesdays nights and has since then seen its rating stabilize.

Appearing on PWI Podcast, the AEW Champion gave his opinion on Tony Khan's promotion, becoming the only wrestling show on-air on Wednesdays. Omega stated that he never cared about the war as he knew both companies would present different types of stories and matches for the fans.

Omega argued that both companies have their distinct identities and that they both offer what the other can't.

“For me, and I’m sure people in my company will be reading this and hearing this, and that’s fine,” Omega said. “This is my true honest feeling. I never felt one way or another towards the war, if you can call it that, I wouldn’t call it that. I knew we would tell different stories in our company. I knew we would show different types of matches in our company. I can only control what I have a hand in, and that would be my stuff and variety of other things that may or may not be on the show. And I’m sure the Bucks feel the same way." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Kenny Omega explains AEW's "real war"

Kenny Omega also said that while he was happy that NXT had moved to Tuesdays, AEW is focused on winning the whole week at a time when so many wrestling shows are on-air.

"For NXT to have moved to Tuesday, I mean sure, great. I just feel like now, I never felt like it was a battle for Wednesday. I feel like it’s a battle across the board. There’s so much wrestling every day during the week. So for me, the real war is ‘how do you get the eyeballs for your day of the week?’ We’re not battling for Wednesday, I feel like I’m battling for the week. You know what I mean?” said Kenny Omega.

While AEW had the upper hand over NXT on Wednesdays, it's worth noting that the black and gold brand is doing better in terms of ratings than Tony Khan's promotion currently.

AEW's recent slump can be attributed to it airing at an undesirable time slot on Friday nights immediately following SmackDown on FOX owing to the NBA playoffs.

