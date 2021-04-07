AEW Champion Kenny Omega jokes about WWE Hall of Fame snub on Twitter 

AEW Champion Kenny Omega jokingly vented out his frustrations on Twitter at being snubbed by WWE as they did not induct him into the Hall of Fame.

WWE's recently-concluded Hall of Fame ceremony saw Kane, Molly Holly, The Great Khali, RVD, and more being inducted into the prestigious club.

Pointing out that he was snubbed yet again this year, Kenny Omega put forth a question asking what one should do to earn this recognition from WWE. Check out Kenny Omega's tweet below:

Wait, you mean to tell me I was snubbed again this year? Geez Louise, what’s a guy gotta do around here? — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 7, 2021

As funny as Omega's tweet was, fans came up with equally hilarious reactions to the AEW Champ being snubbed from the Hall of Fame. Check out some of the fan reactions to Omega's tweet below.

How could they leave the WWE champ out of the HOF!?! pic.twitter.com/UM4frleyJM — dbWrasslin (@DbWrasslin) April 7, 2021

Give the WWE Champion some respect — Mohammed Thameem (@Mohamme57726543) April 7, 2021

Kenny Omega has been on-point with this Twitter game in recent months, putting his heel character over tremendously well with tweets that paint him as an entitled champion.

What's next for AEW Champion Kenny Omega?

Kenny Omega has a lot on his plate at the moment. Though he's currently without a challenger for his AEW Championship, he'll be a part of a trios match as he partners with The Good Brothers to take on Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks.

Apart from that, Christian Cage is also in the title hunt after he and Kenny Omega had a confrontation a few weeks ago on Dynamite.

Over in IMPACT Wrestling, Omega will be wrestling in the main event of the promotion's return to the Thursday night slot. He'll team up with The Good Brothers to square off against IMPACT Wrestling Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards in a six-man tag team match.

On April 25, Kenny Omega will collide against Rich Swann in a title vs. title match at the Rebellion PPV. The winner of the match will walk out as the IMPACT Wrestling Champion and AEW Champion.

Do you think Kenny Omega will walk out as the double champion post the Rebellion PPV? Let us know down below in the comments section.