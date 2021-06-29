AEW Champion Kenny Omega takes a dig at Jungle Boy for dating Anna Jay

AEW Champion Kenny Omega gave a snarky response to Jungle Boy's latest tweet in which he revealed he's dating fellow wrestler, Anna Jay.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy wrestled the most important match of his still relatively young career. Challenging for the AEW Championship, the winner of the Casino Battle Royale took Kenny Omega to the limit, coming close to making history.

V-TRIGGER followed by a SNAP DRAGON. Tune into @tntdrama now to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/FqnDYUUwLT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Jungle Boy posted a heartwarming picture with Anna Jay, confirming their relationship status. While many of their AEW stars had nothing but well wishes for the two, Kenny Omega took it as an opportunity to take a shot at Jungle Boy.

The Best Bout Machine took a dig at the AEW star and his fans by saying this is the moment when some people will look to downplay Jungleboy's loss to him on last week's Dynamite.

"Oh geez Louise…Is this the part where some loser out there tells me, “there are things in the world more important than titles”???" tweeted Kenny Omega.

Oh geez Louise… 🙄 Is this the part where some loser out there tells me, “there are things in the world more important than titles”??? https://t.co/gt9OctxXCT — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 29, 2021

What's next for Jungle Boy and Kenny Omega in AEW?

Despite losing this past Saturday, Jungle Boy's stock has only increased in AEW. The 24-year-old is a future megastar for Tony Khan's promotion and can find himself in more notable feuds against prominent stars.

For Kenny Omega, it seems like Christian Cage could in line for a shot at the AEW Championship if the closing moments of last week's Dynamite are any indication.

Yes, Christian has unfinished business with Matt Hardy. But that could be resolved in the coming weeks, after which the former WWE star could go after Omega and the AEW title.

What do you think about AEW Champion Kenny Omega's personal dig at Jungle Boy? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Alan John