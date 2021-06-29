Anna Jay revealed to be in relationship with rising AEW star

While we're all missing Anna Jay on AEW TV, here's some fun news to tide us over until her eventual return.

Romantic relationships between two stars of the same wrestling company (like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch), or even two different companies (Charlotte Flair and Andrade), are hardly anything new. Still, it's also always nice to see two rising stars - who also appear to be super nice people - find each other.

Such is the case with Jungle Boy and Anna Jay, as the former revealed on his Twitter (as well as his Instagram) account today, with a simple photo.

What is Twitter saying about this Anna Jay and Jungle Boy news?

The reaction on Twitter has been... eventful, to say the least (and also mostly positive, which is great.)

Wow the hair on this couple, truly goals 🤩 — GA 🧁🧁🧁 (@gatweetssss) June 28, 2021

ANNA….recruiting?! — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) June 28, 2021

awwww — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) June 28, 2021

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️ — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) June 28, 2021

So far, Jungle Boy has yet to make any further statement, and Anna Jay has yet to make any statement regarding their relationship status - not that they're required to by any means, we're just pointing it out.

Both stars are on the rise in AEW, both having joined the company after coming off the independent scene. Jungle Boy (aka Jack Perry, and also the son of the late actor Luke Perry) recently won the Casino Battle Royale at the last AEW Double or Nothing to earn a title match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The match took place this past Saturday, with Jungle Boy unfortunately coming up short.

Anna Jay, for her part, is also making waves in the company, after joining, and becoming a focal point of, the Dark Order faction. Sadly, she recently had to undergo shoulder surgery following a training injury, and is expected to be out, at least, for the rest of the year.

All of us at Sportskeeda wish the happy couple all the best!

