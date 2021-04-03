Kenny Omega believes this WWE Superstar was the first to open The Forbidden Door 

AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently joked on Instagram that former RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods was the first person to open The Forbidden Door.

Omega is currently the AEW Champion and his title run has received widespread fan appreciation. He won the championship after defeating Jon Moxley at AEW: Winter is Coming special episode in December 2020.

Kenny Omega's Instagram post appears to be a response to the blockbuster news of current AEW star Chris Jericho appearing on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions for the WWE Network. Omega's caption said that The Forbidden Door opened up years ago in Midgar. Midgar is a futuristic city from the Japanese video game Final Fantasy.

After Chris Jericho's appearance on Broken Skull Sessions was announced, the AEW star took to Twitter to hype up the talk show. The episode will get aired on April 11th, a day after WrestleMania 37.

In the tweet, Jericho bragged about kicking open the Forbidden Door between AEW and WWE. However, Omega's post seems to be a direct shot at Jericho's claims.

AEW also opened The Forbidden Door with NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling

The Forbidden Door refers to wrestling promotions working together. It creates room for endless narrative possibilities of stars appearing on divergent shows to fuel larger storylines. In recent months, AEW has begun working with IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), thus opening the doors for inter-promotional warfare.

WWE has been averse to forging partnerships with other promotions, which means fans have been deprived of many dream matches. However, with Jericho appearing on a WWE show for the first time since leaving the company, things could gradually change.

Are you excited about the Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Chris Jericho? Sound off the comments.