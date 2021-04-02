Chris Jericho to appear on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Chris Jericho has been revealed as the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.

In a shocking turn of events, the former AEW World Champion is set to appear on the WWE Network series alongside The Rattlesnake to discuss his life, work, and career.

Formerly known as Y2J in WWE, Jericho left the company in 2018 to explore other career avenues. After working alongside the likes of Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi in New Japan Pro Wrestling, the Demo God ultimately signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

He would become a key name in WWE's rival promotion, becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Jericho's appearance on Broken Skull Sessions marks the closest the two companies have come to co-existing since AEW first began operating. The announcement has taken the online wrestling community by storm.

However, given Jericho's status as a multiple-time World Champion in WWE, it makes all the sense in the world for him to discuss his career on Broken Skull Sessions.

Chris Jericho left WWE in 2018

Chris Jericho shared a memorable feud with Kevin Owens before leaving WWE.

A working musician as well as a professional wrestler, Chris Jericho took time away from WWE several times throughout his career. However, his departure in 2018 would prove to be more final than the others.

During his final months with the company, Jericho shared a memorable feud with Kevin Owens. The pair were presented on TV as best friends for many months before the now-infamous 'Festival of Friendship' segment brought an end to their relationship.

After Jericho cost Kevin Owens the Universal Championship, this culminated in a match between the pair at WrestleMania 33, which KO would win.

Jericho has since cited creative stagnation as one of the reasons for his departure from WWE. Since joining AEW, he has enjoyed a career resurgence.

Chris Jericho's appearance on Broken Skull Sessions will air on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network internationally on April 11.