AEW champion reveals speech difficulties after Revolution mishap

A major AEW name has revealed that she has a hard time speaking following her match last weekend at Revolution. This was due to an accident that took place during the bout.

Mercedes Moné was one of the stars who put on a good showing during the pay-per-view as she faced Momo Watanabe with her TBS Championship on the line. She ended up taking the win but was left with lasting damage. At one point in the match, she was eating some kicks from Watanabe, and one of them hit her right in between her jaw and throat, resulting in a bruised larynx.

The CEO appeared tonight on AEW Dynamite in a backstage segment with Renee Paquette. She was still feeling the effects of her match, as she could barely speak and had Renee do her introduction for her. She mentioned that this was due to the kick she received.

Moné then confronted Billie Starkz, someone who has been getting on her nerves lately. The 20-year-old was backstage at AEW Revolution, seemingly taking notes on the TBS Champion.

Starkz then challenged her to a title match next week on Dynamite. Mercedes Moné was not having it, but eventually accepted as she looks to prove a point during their match and remind her of her place.

