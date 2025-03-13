  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW champion reveals speech difficulties after Revolution mishap

AEW champion reveals speech difficulties after Revolution mishap

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 13, 2025 02:11 GMT
AEW Revolution took place last Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles [Photo: AEW Official YouTube Channel]
AEW Revolution took place last Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles [Photo: AEW Official YouTube Channel]

A major AEW name has revealed that she has a hard time speaking following her match last weekend at Revolution. This was due to an accident that took place during the bout.

Ad

Mercedes Moné was one of the stars who put on a good showing during the pay-per-view as she faced Momo Watanabe with her TBS Championship on the line. She ended up taking the win but was left with lasting damage. At one point in the match, she was eating some kicks from Watanabe, and one of them hit her right in between her jaw and throat, resulting in a bruised larynx.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The CEO appeared tonight on AEW Dynamite in a backstage segment with Renee Paquette. She was still feeling the effects of her match, as she could barely speak and had Renee do her introduction for her. She mentioned that this was due to the kick she received.

Moné then confronted Billie Starkz, someone who has been getting on her nerves lately. The 20-year-old was backstage at AEW Revolution, seemingly taking notes on the TBS Champion.

Ad

Starkz then challenged her to a title match next week on Dynamite. Mercedes Moné was not having it, but eventually accepted as she looks to prove a point during their match and remind her of her place.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी