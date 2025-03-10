Unfortunate update on Mercedes Moné after AEW Revolution 2025 - Reports

AEW is just hours out from presenting its sixth annual Revolution pay-per-view, and the fallout is picking up. Mercedes Moné defended the TBS Championship in a big rematch, but word from backstage on both competitors is unfortunate. Sources have just provided additional details on injuries from the big event.

The CEO has now been AEW TBS Champion for 289 days. Revolution 2025 saw the former Sasha Banks of WWE defend her title against Stardom's Momo Watanabe in a rematch from NJPW Capital Collision 2024. Moné previously defeated Momo in 20 minutes to retain her NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Revolution saw The Boss retain over Watanabe in just over 18 minutes.

Moné and The Black Peach suffered injuries at Revolution. It was noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that no one was seriously injured at Revolution, but several All Elite Wrestling wrestlers were banged up coming out of the big event.

Moné took a stiff kick to the face at one point during Sunday's title match, and Bryan Alvarez reported that the triple champion suffered a bruised larynx, according to word going around backstage. The CEO did appear to be fine for the most part while backstage after the show.

Watanabe reportedly left the Crypto.com Arena on crutches last night. Alvarez noted that the 24-year-old might have hurt her ankle during one sequence, adding that both competitors "messed up" in their big Los Angeles rematch.

AEW's Mercedes Moné set for NJPW return

Mercedes Moné has now been the NJPW Strong Women's Champion for 254 days. She dethroned Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door 2024.

The CEO is set to return to NJPW in May. She has been announced to work the NJPW Strong Resurgence pay-per-view in Ontario, California, on Friday, May 9, at Toyota Arena. Her opponent has not been named as of now.

Moné last defended her NJPW gold on January 5 at Wrestle Dynasty, which was co-promoted by NJPW, Stardom, AEW, ROH, and CMLL. The big event saw the former Sasha Banks retain the NJPW Strong Women's Championship over Mina Shirakawa while capturing the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

