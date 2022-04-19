AEW star Tay Conti notifies about Sammy Guevara's Twitter being hacked

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara's Twitter account was recently hacked, as confirmed by Tay Conti.

Over the last couple of weeks, The Spanish God has been the target of fan backlash due to his relationship with Tay Conti. The audience has been endlessly booing the couple, considering Guevara to be on the cusp of switching his babyface persona.

The Spanish God's latest match against Scorpio Sky notably involved a low blow from the former, even more evidence of his impending heel turn.

Amid all this, Tay Conti recently shared a tweet notifying her followers about Sammy's account being hacked while asking for help from Twitter Support:

Hey guys Sammy’s got hacked! Please don’t click on any links the account may send. @TwitterSupport please help get the account back “ @sammyguevara “

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_



Please don’t click on any links the account may send.



please help get the account back “ Hey guys Sammy’s got hacked!Please don’t click on any links the account may send. @TwitterSupport please help get the account back “ @sammyguevara Hey guys Sammy’s got hacked! Please don’t click on any links the account may send. @TwitterSupport please help get the account back “ @sammyguevara “

Sammy Guevara regained his AEW TNT title last week on Battle of the Belts II

After weeks of the match being teased, Sammy Guevara finally got another shot at fighting Scorpio Sky, with the former emerging victorious and regaining the TNT Championship belt.

Sammy's match with Scorpio was witnessed by a divided audience, half of which was booing the Spanish God, with the other half cheering him on. Sticking with the heel-like behavior, Tay Conti tried to cause a distraction at ringside, which almost led to Guevara rolling Sky up for the win.

Dan Lambert soon brought out Paige VanZant, who laid into Tay Conti. However, this was enough for Sammy to hit Scorpio with a low blow and secure the win with a GTH.

Considering how the newly crowned AEW TNT Champion's storyline is progressing, it would make sense for Tony Khan to capitalize on the situation and present Guevara as a heel.

Do you think Sammy will turn heel in the future? Sound off in the comments!

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy