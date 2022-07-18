AEW Champion surpasses WWE Legend Goldberg's record to reach monumental milestone

AEW star Jade Cargill reached a new milestone in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Cargill, who made her AEW debut in November 2020, is currently on a 34-match unbeaten streak. Her last win came on the June 29 episode of Dynamite when she pinned Leila Grey. Cargill, the current TBS Champion, won the title by defeating Ruby Soho in the final of a single-elimination tournament.

Cargill is currently undefeated for 501 days in AEW. She surpassed Goldberg's undefeated WCW streak, which lasted 462 days. The TBC Champion should be on top of her game if she wants to match Asuka's 914-day WWE undefeated streak.

WWE Legend Paul Wight compares Goldberg and Jade Cargill's undefeated streaks

AEW's Paul Wight (fka Big Show) compared Goldberg and Jade Cargill's undefeated streaks.

Speaking recently to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wight explained that Cargill has an explosive wrestling style similar to the former WWE Heavyweight Champion:

"I think so, anytime you can accumulate a very solid undefeated streak. I mean no one had ever seen anyone doing it like that until when Goldberg came along. I think Goldberg at the time was this incredible, explosive, futuristic, out of the box type of competitor. He was nothing like any other wrestler in wrestling when Goldberg came on the scene and he maximized all that potential. Jade Cargill is the same thing. I don't think I've ever seen a female competitor of Jade's stature."

Jade Cargill has a long way to go in the pro wrestling industry. Do you think she can establish herself as one of AEW's greats? Sound off in the comments section below!

