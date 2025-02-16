  • home icon
AEW champion WALKS OUT mid-match at Grand Slam Australia; but there's a twist

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 16, 2025 05:22 GMT
AEW Grand Slam Australia is taking place tonight [photo: AEW Official Website]
An AEW champion has seemingly had enough of his match tonight at AEW Grand Slam: Australia and attempted to walk out. Eventually, he changed his mind after being baited back by his opponent.

Kazuchika Okada, despite being the AEW Continental Champion, has been lackadaisical and has shown little to no intention of competing. The only reason he was in a match tonight against Buddy Matthews was that he allowed the Australian to bait him into accepting the match.

The opening of their match tonight was full of mind games. Both men were constantly taunting one another, and at one point, The Rainmaker had reached his limit. He walked to the timekeeper's table, grabbed his title belt, and was halfway up the ramp when Buddy took the mic and said a few words to him.

He called him out and made a few explicit insults at him. This prompted Okada to walk back into the ring and continue the match. This continued with back-and-forth interactions between both men.

Matthews carried all the momentum in this match, with his home crowd rallying behind him. This was all spoiled when, out of desperation, Kazuchika Okada resorted to some heel tactics.

He pushed Buddy Matthews into the referee and, amidst the chaos, cheekily hit him with a low blow. He then topped this off with a Rainmaker for yet another victory.

Edited by Neda Ali
